Watts Water Technologies, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $146.33 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

