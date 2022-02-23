Frontline Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Frontline in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

FRO opened at $8.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Frontline has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 0.22.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. Frontline’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Frontline by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,371,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 134,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Frontline by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 691.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 437,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 112,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

