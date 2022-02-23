Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Stepan Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Stepan in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE SCL opened at $105.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stepan has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

