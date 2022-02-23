Brokers Set Expectations for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BJRI. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $733.61 million, a PE ratio of -40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after buying an additional 141,527 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278,601 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 882,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,860,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 163,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.