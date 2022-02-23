Brokers Set Expectations for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BJRI. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $733.61 million, a PE ratio of -40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after buying an additional 141,527 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278,601 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 882,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,860,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 163,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

