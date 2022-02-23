Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DND. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. increased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$62.33.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at C$28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.45. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$27.20 and a 12-month high of C$50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

