Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at TD Securities

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AC. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.07.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$25.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$19.31 and a 52 week high of C$31.00.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

