Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$60.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$69.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.20.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$66.08 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of C$62.02 and a 12-month high of C$94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.54. The stock has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 38.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.316 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.