Pediapharm’s (MDP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of MDP opened at C$3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.16. Pediapharm has a 1 year low of C$2.40 and a 1 year high of C$8.53.
Pediapharm Company Profile
Featured Stories
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Pediapharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediapharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.