Pediapharm’s (MDP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of MDP opened at C$3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.16. Pediapharm has a 1 year low of C$2.40 and a 1 year high of C$8.53.

Get Pediapharm alerts:

Pediapharm Company Profile

Meredith Corporation, a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women, across media platforms including digital, video, print, and broadcast television.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pediapharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediapharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.