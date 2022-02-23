Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $410.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 49,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 39,675 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

