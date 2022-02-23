Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FRD opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

