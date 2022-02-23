Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of FRD opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $15.63.
About Friedman Industries
