Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FCX. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

FCX opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,728 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 809,710 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 745,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

