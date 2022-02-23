Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of ACU stock opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. Acme United has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08.
About Acme United
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acme United (ACU)
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.