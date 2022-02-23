Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NAUT opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $18.29.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 161,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $764,536.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,072,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 381,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,936 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 6,051.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 30,256 shares in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAUT. Cowen began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.