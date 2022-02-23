Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.
About Pinnacle West Capital
Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
