Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.