American Tower (AMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMT opened at $228.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

