$4.14 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to report $4.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $930,000.00 and the highest is $8.83 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 546.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $9.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $84.26 million, with estimates ranging from $49.87 million to $123.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $111.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $104.59 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 581,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,971 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,306,000 after acquiring an additional 124,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,781,000 after acquiring an additional 256,216 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

