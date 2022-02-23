Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for American International Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American International Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.54.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $61.61 on Monday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American International Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,209,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

