BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
