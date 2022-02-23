BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of BLU opened at $6.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.