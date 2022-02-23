Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE:BBY opened at $90.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.67. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $89.44 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.