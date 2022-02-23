Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Sell

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALLT. Northland Securities started coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

ALLT opened at $7.91 on Monday. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,568,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Allot Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

