Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Employers (NYSE:EIG) to Buy

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Employers stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09. Employers has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Employers will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Employers during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Employers by 4.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Employers during the third quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 19.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

