Angi Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Angi in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Angi’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANGI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Angi has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,100 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

