StockNews.com Upgrades Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) to “Hold”

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Shares of LPCN opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.31. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 243.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 46.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

