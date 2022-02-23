Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.99.

CHK has been the topic of several other research reports. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $66.35 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $73.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

