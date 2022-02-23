SVB Leerink Comments on Blueprint Medicines Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.17). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BPMC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.82.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $65.94 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $64.44 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 715,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,976,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.