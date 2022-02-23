Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Issued By Truist Financial

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for DoorDash in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

DASH opened at $93.17 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $89.52 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.03 and a beta of -0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.94 and a 200-day moving average of $172.34.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in DoorDash by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 54,458 shares during the period. Finally, Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.74, for a total transaction of $928,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $6,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 393,502 shares of company stock worth $58,038,640. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

