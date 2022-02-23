Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $53.00 by UBS Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a $53.00 price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Intel stock opened at $44.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

