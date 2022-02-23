Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Hold

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

CYTK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,064,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,332 shares of company stock worth $2,627,713 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,664,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,525,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

