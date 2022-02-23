Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCD) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCD) rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 3,359 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.
Cairn Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRNCD)
