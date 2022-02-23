Everbridge (EVBG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Everbridge to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.00. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $168.87. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $2,194,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

