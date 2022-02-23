ExlService (EXLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EXLS stock opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ExlService by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ExlService by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Earnings History for ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

