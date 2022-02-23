ExlService (EXLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EXLS stock opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ExlService by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ExlService by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

