Great Panther Mining (GPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:GPR opened at C$0.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

