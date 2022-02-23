Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ortho Clinical Diagnostics deals with in vitro and in vivo diagnostic substances. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.68 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.46.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -35.32.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCDX. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24,224.7% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,413,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,414,000 after buying an additional 4,395,806 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,238,000 after buying an additional 1,873,161 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after buying an additional 1,828,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,408,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 371.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,834,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,300 shares in the last quarter.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

