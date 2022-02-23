United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UFCS. Piper Sandler upgraded United Fire Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.25 million, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in United Fire Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United Fire Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Fire Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

