Critical Comparison: iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iCo Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.11 million ($0.40) -1.69 Xenetic Biosciences $440,000.00 28.60 -$10.89 million ($0.56) -1.68

iCo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xenetic Biosciences. iCo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xenetic Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for iCo Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares iCo Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -288.85% Xenetic Biosciences -511.13% -37.58% -35.03%

Risk & Volatility

iCo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences beats iCo Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCo Therapeutics

Satellos Bioscience, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in developing novel therapeutics. It operates through a proprietary technology platform, MyoReGenX™ and Leveraging MyoReGenX™, which identify stem cell based regeneration deficits in muscle diseases and develop therapeutic solutions. The company was founded by Frank Gleeson and Michael Rudnicki in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

