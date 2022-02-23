comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. comScore has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,022,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 936,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 79,504 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

