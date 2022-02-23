comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “
NASDAQ SCOR opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. comScore has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.25.
comScore Company Profile
comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on comScore (SCOR)
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.