BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 2,300 at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($29.92) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.80) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.60) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.64) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.20) to GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.56) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,263.75 ($30.79).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,541.50 ($34.56) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £128.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,354.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,166.31. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,613 ($35.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

