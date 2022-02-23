$167.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will post $167.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.33 million and the highest is $168.70 million. Ducommun reported sales of $157.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $647.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $645.90 million to $649.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $686.88 million, with estimates ranging from $682.76 million to $690.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of DCO opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.44. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.