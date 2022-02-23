Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Genuine Parts Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genuine Parts in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $123.59 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 475.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,553,000 after buying an additional 787,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,191,000 after buying an additional 336,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,951,000 after purchasing an additional 328,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after buying an additional 284,554 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

