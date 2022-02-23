Jefferies Financial Group Comments on IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IQVIA in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.90 EPS.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $226.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.55 and a 200-day moving average of $255.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $181.13 and a 52-week high of $285.61.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 93.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 148,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,942,000 after buying an additional 71,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.
In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
