Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.54 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $270,982,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 155.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,167 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,247.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,678,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,812,000 after buying an additional 2,479,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,216,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,399,000 after buying an additional 2,079,839 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

