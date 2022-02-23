Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issued By Truist Financial

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $5.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.83. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.24 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PXD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $223.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.40 and a 52 week high of $240.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

