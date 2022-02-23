Organon & Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Organon & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Organon & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Shares of OGN opened at $35.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.95. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $29,925,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $43,032,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $78,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

