StockNews.com Downgrades Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) to Hold

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NMM stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $620.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.37. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 47.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

