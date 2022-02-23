StockNews.com Downgrades Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) to Hold

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of NMM stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $620.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.37. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.
Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile
Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
