Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Winnebago has been riding on the strength of its acquisitions. Notable buyouts including Grand Design and Chris-Craft has bolstered Winnebago's footprint in the outdoor lifestyle market. Newmar buyout has further boosted the firm's portfolio, adding high-end motorized products to the existing Winnebago brand line-up. The recreational vehicle (RV) maker has also fortified its marine market foothold on the acquisition of Barletta Pontoon Boats, which closed in August. The company's balance sheet enables it to enhance shareholder value via dividends and buybacks However, supply chain bottlenecks owning to shortage of RV components have impacted the margins. Escalating input and repurchase costs and operating expenses may also weigh down the company’s performance. Overall, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO has been the subject of several other reports. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $62.58 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 27.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110,037 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $306,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at $8,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.