Southern (NYSE:SO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on SO. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $65.16. Southern has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,512 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $1,127,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Southern by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 63,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.