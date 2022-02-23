Credit Suisse Group Trims Datwyler (OTCBB:DATWY) Target Price to CHF 374

Datwyler (OTCBB:DATWY) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 443 to CHF 374 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
