EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.50) to GBX 34 ($0.46) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
EnQuest Company Profile
EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
