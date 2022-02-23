IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $173.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp traded as low as $103.09 and last traded at $104.44, with a volume of 795205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.55.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.17 and its 200 day moving average is $133.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.