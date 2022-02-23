SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Cut to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DNB Markets cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $652.00.

OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $72.09 on Monday. SalMar ASA has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $72.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.82.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

